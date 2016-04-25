版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Gilead's treatment for HIV receives marketing authorization from european commission

April 25 Gilead Sciences Inc

* European commission grants marketing authorization for Gilead's fixed-dose combination descovy (emtricitabine, tenofovir alafenamide) for treatment of HIV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

