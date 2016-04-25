版本:
BRIEF-Southgobi resources announces update on shareholder loan

April 25 Southgobi Resources Ltd :

* Says announces update on shareholder loan due to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Says company had not repaid shareholder loan on April 22, 2016

* Says currently in discussions with Turquoise Hill for a new repayment plan of shareholder loan of us$3.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

