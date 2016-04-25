版本:
BRIEF-Comstock Metals names David Terry as CEO

April 25 Comstock Metals Ltd

* Comstock announces Dr. David A. Terry as president and CEO

* Terry currently serves as a director of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

