BRIEF-Bob Evans Farms announces closure of 27 restaurants

April 25 Bob Evans Farms Inc
* Bob Evans Farms announces closure of 27 restaurants
* Expects proceeds of approximately $20 million from sale of
owned properties
* Closure is expected to improve annual operating income by
approximately $1 million
* Estimates will incur $7.5 to $8.0 million of expenses
related to closures, with $6.5 to $7.0 million of total expected
to be non-cash charges
* Estimates it will incur $1.5 to $2.5 million of pre-tax
charges in fiscal 2017 related to lease termination, holding and
other costs
* Expenses will be classified as non-GAAP items, and will be
reflected in fiscal 2016 fourth-quarter results
* Owned locations closed April 23 and 24, 2016, and
remaining leased locations are expected to close during fiscal
year 2017
* Employees impacted by closures have been offered positions
in nearby restaurants where possible
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)