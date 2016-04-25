BRIEF-Bob Evans Farms announces closure of 27 restaurants

April 25 Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Bob Evans Farms announces closure of 27 restaurants

* Expects proceeds of approximately $20 million from sale of owned properties

* Closure is expected to improve annual operating income by approximately $1 million

* Estimates will incur $7.5 to $8.0 million of expenses related to closures, with $6.5 to $7.0 million of total expected to be non-cash charges

* Estimates it will incur $1.5 to $2.5 million of pre-tax charges in fiscal 2017 related to lease termination, holding and other costs

* Expenses will be classified as non-GAAP items, and will be reflected in fiscal 2016 fourth-quarter results

* Owned locations closed April 23 and 24, 2016, and remaining leased locations are expected to close during fiscal year 2017

* Employees impacted by closures have been offered positions in nearby restaurants where possible