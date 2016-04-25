版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Honeywell sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.595/shr

April 25 Honeywell International Inc :

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.595 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

