瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia wins new total contractor orders for 118 mln Swiss francs

April 25 Implenia AG :

* Wins new total contractor orders in Zurich and Guemligen worth a total of 118 million Swiss francs ($121.14 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9741 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

