中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-OTI Energy postpones publication of 2015 annual report

April 25 OTI Energy AG :

* Will not be able to present its annual report and audited financial statements for 2015 in due time

* Will publish the annual report 2015 no later than May 31 Source text - bit.ly/1SF67oz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

