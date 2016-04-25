版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-Bellevue Group raises 32.9 mln Swiss francs from capital increase

April 25 Bellevue Group AG :

* Completes capital increase and achieves gross proceeds of 32.9 million Swiss francs ($33.77 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9741 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

