BRIEF-Calstrs asks Gulfport shareholders to vote for Methane disclosure resolution

April 25 (Reuters) -

* California State Teachers Retirement System asks Gulfport Energy shareholders to vote for resolution requesting co describe how it is monitoring, managing level of methane emissions

* California State Teachers Retirement System Says Requested Report Should Include A Company Wide review of the metrics related to co's methane emissions risk management strategy

* California State Teachers Retirement System says the report should be "prepared at reasonable cost, omitting proprietary information, made available to shareholders by december 31, 2016" Source (bit.ly/1VO9SvK) Further company coverage: