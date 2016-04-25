BRIEF-Ams reports Q1 net result of 13.6 mln euros

BRIEF-Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars
* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government
April 25 Ams AG :
* Reports positive Q1 results in a demanding market environment with revenues of 137.2 million euros ($154.68 million)
* For Q2 2016, sees increased end market and macroeconomic uncertainty and expects flattish revenues of 127-134 million euros including negative revenue effects from deterioration of usd/eur exchange rate
* Result from operations (EBIT) excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs for Q1 was 28.2 million euros or 21 pct of revenues, down from 43.4 million euros in Q1 2015
* Q1 IFRS reported EBIT (including acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs) was 19.7 million euros or 14 pct of revenues, down from 38.2 million euros in same period 2015
* Net result for Q1 was 13.6 million euros compared to 42.2 million euros in same period 2015
* Operating cash flow for Q1 was 7.5 million euros, down from 38.5 million euros in Q1 last year
* Confirms its 2019 organic revenue goal of 1 billion euros
* Anticipates gross margin for Q2 excluding acquisition-based and share-based compensation costs to remain on a level comparable to Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government
VIENNA, Jan 18 The Czech National Bank still believes the right time to lift its cap on the crown is the middle of the year, board member Lubomir Lizal said on Wednesday, adding that investors had overbought the currency.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 18 Denmark's central bank proposed stricter capital rules for the country's large mortgage banks on Wednesday in an effort to reduce taxpayer losses and minimize the wider economic impact if one or more of them gets into trouble.