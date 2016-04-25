BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics, Elanco announce strategic collaboration

April 25 Aratana Therapeutics Inc
* Aratana, Elanco announce global strategic collaboration
* Elanco has licensed animal health rights to Aratana's
Galliprant
* Agreement grants Elanco exclusive rights to develop,
manufacture, market, and commercialize Galliprant globally
* Agreement grants Elanco exclusive rights to co-promote
product with aratana in united states
* Under terms of agreement, Aratana will receive an upfront
payment of $45 million
* Aratana Therapeutics says will receive additional payments
upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales
milestones up to $83 million
