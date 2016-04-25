版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Radiant Logistics retires $25 mln in subordinated debt

April 25 Radiant Logistics Inc

* Radiant Logistics retires $25.0 million in subordinated debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

