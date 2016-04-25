BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds streamlines corporate structure, returns to Wouterspan

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
April 25 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Rockwell streamlines its corporate structure, returns to Wouterspan, bolsters processing capacity at Holsloot and Remhoogte and looks to future value opportunities
* Rockwell diamonds inc says during q4 implemented a number of decisions that had arisen from strategic and operational review of business
* Rockwell diamonds inc says assessing further royalty proposals to continue to extract further value from Saxendrift property
* Rockwell diamonds inc says LL diamonds recovered by royalty miners at Saxendrift will be sold by company through its sales system
* For Saxendrift operations , company directed operations continue to wind down
* Rockwell diamonds inc says Johannesburg corporate office has been closed, staffing reduced and key senior company executives have relocated to Mor
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
