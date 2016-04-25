版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Fireeye CEO David Dewalt's 2015 total compensation was $16.4 mln

April 25 Fireeye Inc

* CEO david dewalt's fy 2015 total compensation $16.4 million versus $13.6 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1MTVQ8J Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐