版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Origin Agritech appoints William Niebur as president and CEO - SEC Filing

April 25 Origin Agritech Ltd :

* Says board appointed William Niebur as new president and CEO - SEC Filing

* Says Niebur assumes CEO from current CEO Gengchen Han, who will retain position as chairman of board Source text (1.usa.gov/1rvge6A) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐