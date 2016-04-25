版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Visa appoints James Hoffmeister as principal accounting officer

April 25 Visa Inc

* Appointed James Hoffmeister, senior vice president, global corporate controller and chief accounting officer, as principal accounting officer

* Vasant Prabhu will continue in his role as executive vice president, CFO, but will no longer serve as company's principal accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐