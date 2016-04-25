版本:
2016年 4月 26日

BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems unit demonstrates UAV propulsion system with Boeing Insitu

April 25 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Ballard's Protonex subsidiary demonstrates UAV propulsion system with Boeing Insitu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

