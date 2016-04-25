版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Bridger Management reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Pacific Biosciences Of California

April 25 Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc

* Bridger Management LLC reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc as of April 15, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐