版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Manhattan Associates says CEO sold 20,000 shares at avg price of $66.36/shr

April 25 Manhattan Associates Inc

* On April 22, CEO, Eddie Capel sold 20,000 shares at average price of $66.36 per share in open market - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐