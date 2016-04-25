版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Noble Energy sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.10/shr

April 25 Noble Energy Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.10per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐