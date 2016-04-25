BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust reports qtrly FFO shr $0.68

April 25 QTS Realty Trust Inc

* Qtrly FFO shr $0.68 - SEC filing

* Reported NOI of $61.2 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of 51 percent compared to Q1 of 2015

* Raising its guidance for operating FFO and now expects a range of $135.0 million to $140.0 million for 2016

* Maintaining its 2016 guidance for operating FFO per share in range of $2.54 to $2.64 per share

* Maintaining its 2016 guidance for adjusted EBITDA in range of $177.0 million to $185.0 million

* Maintaining its 2016 guidance for capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of approximately $300.0 million to $350.0 million

* Also maintaining its guidance for churn of 5-8% for 2016

* Continues to anticipate adjusted EBITDA margin to expand by about 300 basis points over second half 2015 levels over next few years