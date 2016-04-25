版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office Properties reports qtrly FFO $0.42 per unit

April 25 Brookfield Canada Office Properties

* Qtrly FFO $0.42 per unit

* Qtrly adjusted FFO $0.34 per unit

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

