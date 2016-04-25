版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Oceaneering International sets regular qtrly dividend of $0.27 per share

April 25 Oceaneering International Inc

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

