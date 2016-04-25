BRIEF-American Midstream announces midstream acquisitions in Gulf of Mexico for about $225 mln

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* American Midstream announces significant midstream acquisitions in prolific Gulf of Mexico and declares 19th consecutive quarterly distribution
* Deal for total consideration of approximately $225 million
* Partnership revised 2016 guidance with adjusted ebitda in a range of $125 million to $135 million
* Partnership revised 2016 guidance with distributable cash flow in a range of $85 million to $95 million
* Board made decision to reduce distribution per common unit by $0.24, or approximately 13 percent, on an annualized basis
* Deals funded with preferred equity issued to affiliate of arclight capital partners, llc, borrowings on credit facility
* Intends to acquire interest in another offshore natural gas pipeline from affiliate of its general partner during q2
* "in light of continued illiquid and unattractive capital market conditions", board reduced distribution per common unit
* 2016 growth capital expenditures are forecasted in a range of $60 million to $70 million
* Forecasting distributions on all preferred equity will be paid at rate of 50 percent cash, 50 percent pik for remainder of 2016
* Intends to pay 100 percent cash distributions on all preferred equity beginning in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
