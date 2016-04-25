版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says Par Investment Partners bought shares of company's common stock

April 25 United Continental Holdings

* On April 21, Par Investment Partners bought 1.125 million shares of UAL common stock in multiple transactions in open market

* On April 22, Par Investment Partners bought 780,000 shares of UAL common stock in multiple transactions in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐