US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Perrigo Company Plc
* In connection with Papa's resignation, he and co, and Perrigo Michigan entered into an amendment to employment agreement
* Third amendment provides that Joseph Papa terminated his employment effective April 24, 2016
* Amendment provides co will not enforce non-compete provisions of Papa's employment agreement related to Papa serving as CEO, member of Valeant board
* Non-Compete provisions effect such that for two yrs following termination, Papa may not engage in "competition" as defined in amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.