公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Perrigo enters into amendment to employment agreement in connection with Joseph Papa's resignation

April 25 Perrigo Company Plc

* In connection with Papa's resignation, he and co, and Perrigo Michigan entered into an amendment to employment agreement

* Third amendment provides that Joseph Papa terminated his employment effective April 24, 2016

* Amendment provides co will not enforce non-compete provisions of Papa's employment agreement related to Papa serving as CEO, member of Valeant board

* Non-Compete provisions effect such that for two yrs following termination, Papa may not engage in "competition" as defined in amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

