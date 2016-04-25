版本:
BRIEF-Radiant Logistics says repaid interest on $25 mln subordinated secured term loan

April 25 Radiant Logistics Inc

* On April 21, repaid, plus accrued, unpaid interest, on $25.0 million subordinated secured term loan - sec filing

* Repaid subordinated loan using cash on hand and funds drawn down under our $65.0 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

