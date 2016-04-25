版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 07:15 BJT

BRIEF-Endeavour Silver files preliminary base shelf prospectus

April 25 Endeavour Silver Corp :

* Endeavour Silver files preliminary base shelf prospectus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

