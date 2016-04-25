版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Sandisk Corp

April 25 Sandisk Corp

* Morgan Stanley reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Sandisk Corp as of April 15 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

