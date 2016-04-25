BRIEF-Salesforce.Com Inc says, on April 21, CEO Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares in multiple transactions at price range between $76.66-$77.63/share

April 25 Salesforce.Com Inc :

* On April 21, CEO, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares in multiple transactions at price range between $76.66 and $77.63 per share

* On April 22, CEO, Marc Benioff sold 5775 shares in multiple transactions at price range between $75.9 per share - SEC filing

* On April 22, CEO, Marc Benioff sold 6,725 shares in multiple transactions at price range between $76.55 per share