BRIEF-Endeavour Silver files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million

April 25 Endeavour Silver Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

