瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 12:39 BJT

BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression: renewal of IPO shareholder agreement

April 26 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* Five shareholders who initiated and conducted Burckhardt Compression's IPO in 2006 say will extend their shareholder agreement for another five years, to 2021 Source text: bit.ly/1pAg1x7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

