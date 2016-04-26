BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano Q1 gross sales up 5 pct at 146.8 million euros

BRIEF-Novartis CEO says sees downward pressure on pharma prices -CNBC
* Novartis CEO Jimenez tells CNBC there is going to be downward pressure on pharma prices
April 26 Phoenix Mecano AG :
* FY consolidated gross sales increased significantly from 505.6 million euros to 559.8 million euros (+10.7 pct), while net sales also grew from 500.3 million euros to 554.5 million euros (+10.8 pct)
* Gross sales in Q1 of 2016 increased by 5 pct year-on-year to 146.8 million euros
* FY operating result (EBIT) totalled 15.0 million euros (previous year 29.5 million euros)
* FY result of period fell by 67 pct to 6.7 million euros (previous year 20.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novartis CEO Jimenez tells CNBC there is going to be downward pressure on pharma prices
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
MOSCOW, Jan 18 The acquisition of a 19.5 percent stake in Russia's Rosneft oil firm was paid for by foreign companies, Tass news agency quoted Andrei Kostin, Chief Executive of Russian state lender VTB, as saying on Wednesday.