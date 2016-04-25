BRIEF-Verisk Analytics signs definitive agreement to sell its healthcare services business to Veritas Capital for $820 mln

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Verisk Analytics Inc :
* Verisk analytics, inc., signs definitive agreement to sell its healthcare services business to Veritas Capital for $820 million
* Deal consists of $720 million of cash consideration, $100 million long-term subordinated promissory note with interest paid in kind
* In near term, Verisk Analytics intends to use a portion of cash proceeds to repay its revolver drawings
* Upon closing, Verisk Health will be renamed, will operate as independent company at its current headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts
* Estimates after-tax proceeds of approximately $675 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.