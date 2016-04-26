版本:
BRIEF-Leclanche establishes first North American subsidiary

April 26 Leclanche SA :

* Establishes its first North American subsidiary to capitalize on fast growing U.S. and Canadian energy storage market

* Establishment of Leclanché's North American operations comes on heels of company receiving a $28.9 million (27.9 million Swiss francs) purchase order in Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

