版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 13:19 BJT

BRIEF-Lonza Group expects double-digit core EBIT growth for H1 2016

April 26 Lonza Group AG :

* Double-Digit core EBIT growth expected for first half of 2016

* During Q1 of 2016, lonza recorded its strongest Q1 in history in terms of sales and earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐