版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 13:20 BJT

BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences FY 2015 revenue up at CHF 6.35 million

April 26 Kuros Biosciences AG :

* FY net income of 6.23 million Swiss francs ($6.39 million)

* FY revenue 6.35 million francs versus 1.00 million francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐