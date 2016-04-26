版本:
BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank Q1 net profit down to CHF 3.8 mln

April 26 Glarner Kantonalbank :

* Q1 operating income increased by 6.1 percent to 15.2 million Swiss francs ($15.58 million)

* Q1 net profit decreases to 3.8 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9756 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

