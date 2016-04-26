BRIEF-BP Q1 underlying replacement cost profit at $532 mln

April 26 Bp Plc :

* 1Q16 part 1 of 1

* Bp's first-quarter replacement cost (RC) loss was $485 million, compared with a profit of $2,103 million a year ago

* Net debt* at 31 March 2016 was $30.0 billion, compared with $25.1 billion a year ago.

* Underlying RC profit for Q1 was $532 million, compared with $2,577 million for same period in 2015

* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q1 was $4.0 billion

* Disposal proceeds were $1.1 billion for Q1, compared with $1.7 billion for same period in 2015

* Quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share ($0.600 per ads), which is expected to be paid on 17 June 2016

* Replacement cost loss before interest and tax for Q1 was $1,205 million, compared with a profit of $372 million for same period in 2015- upstream

* Q1 underlying replacement cost loss seen at $140 million - company compiled consensus

* Downstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax for Q1 was $1,880 million, compared with $2,083 million for same period in 2015

* Underlying replacement cost loss before interest and tax for Q1 was $747 million - upstream

* Downstream net non-operating gain of $286 million compared with a net non-operating gain of $37 million for same period in 2015

* Production for quarter was 2,428mboe/d, 5.2 pct higher than q1 of 2015. Underlying production* for quarter decreased by 1.1 pct-upstream

* Downstream underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q1 was $1,813 million

* Expect second-quarter 2016 reported production to be lower than Q1, reflecting psa entitlement impacts and seasonal turnaround and maintenance activity - upstream

* In Q2, expect a significantly higher level of turnaround activity, particularly in U.S., and some seasonal improvement in industry refining margins in petrochemicals business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)