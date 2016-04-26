BRIEF-BP sees 2016 total organic capex around $17 bln

April 26 BP Plc
* Q1 brent oil marker price averaged $34 a barrel in
quarter, compared with $44 in 4q 2015 and $54 in 1q 2015
* Now expects total organic capital expenditure in 2016 to
be around $17 billion
* In event of continued low oil prices, sees flexibility of
capex to move to $15-17 billion in 2017.
* CFO says currently anticipate being able to achieve
rebalance 2017 organic sources and uses of cash at oil prices in
range $50-55 a barrel
* Charge of $0.9 billion related to 2010 oil spill was taken
in quarter bringing total pre-tax cumulative charge related to
event to $56.4 billion
* Still not possible to reliably estimate remaining
liability for civil claims relating to 2010 oil spill
* Expects cash costs for 2017 to be $7 billion lower than
for 2014
