瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 17:05 BJT

BRIEF-AMS thinks H2 2016 is going to be stronger than H1- Conf Call

April 26 AMS AG :

* Thinks H2 2016 is going to be stronger than the first half - conference call

* Capex 60+ million euro range for 2016 - conf call

* 1 billion euro revenue goal for 2019 is organic, doesn't need additional acquisitions to achieve it - conf call

* Currently research and development (R&D) spending on new projects is higher than the usual 20 percent proportion - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

