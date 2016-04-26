BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Q1 adjusted EPS increases 23 pct to $0.48

April 26 Thomson Reuters Corp
* Re-Affirmed its 2016 full-year outlook
* Sale process for intellectual property & science launched,
with a closing currently expected in second half of 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share (eps) increased 23% to
$0.48
* Q1 ifrs earnings per share $0.26
* In 2016 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before
currency
* Qtrly non-ifrs revenue $2.79 billion, up 1 percent before
currency
* Q1 reuters news revenue were $75 million , up $1 million
from prior-year period
* In 2016 expects adjusted ebitda margin to range between
27.3% and 28.3%, before currency
* Quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share is payable on june
15, 2016 to common shareholders of record as of may 19, 2016
* In 2016 expects underlying operating profit margin to
range between 18.4% and 19.4%, before currency
* In q1 of 2016, repurchased about 11.7 million shares at a
cost of about $432 million
* In 2016 expects free cash flow to range between $ 1.7
billion and $ 1.9 billion, before currency
* Ceo james smith says "the year is off to a solid start"
* Qtrly revenue from financial & risk business $1.51
billion, down 1 percent before currency
* Qtrly revenue from legal business $822 million, up 2
percent before currency
* "encouraging to see continued positive trajectory of our
business, despite somewhat volatile & challenging period in
external markets during q1"
* Qtrly revenue from tax & accounting business $389 million,
up 8 percent before currency
* Qtrly corporate & other costs were $118 million compared
to $97 million in prior-year period
* Qtrly revenue from corporate & other (includes reuters
news) business $75 million, up 4 percent before currency
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 financial & risk unit net sales were again positive
overall & were positive in all regions, except for emea
