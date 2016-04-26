BRIEF-Corning posts Q1 loss $0.36/shr

April 26 Corning Inc
* Corning announces first-quarter 2016 financial performance
* Net sales (GAAP) for Q1 were $2.05 billion
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.36
* Qtrly display technologies segment core sales were $829
million, compared with $972 million in same period a year ago
* Expect that company's performance for remainder of year
will show significant improvement from first-quarter results
* "expect strong sequential core sales and profit growth in
q2"
* Optical communications segment sales in q1 were $609
million, compared with $697 million in year-ago period
* In Q1, company announced a 12.5 pct increase in quarterly
dividend
* In Q2, corning believes that panel-maker utilization will
increase to meet demand for second-half retail season
* Repurchased $751 million of outstanding shares in Q1
* Environmental technologies segment sales in Q1 were $264
million, compared with $282 million last year
* For Q2, in optical communications corning expects sales to
increase more than 20 pct sequentially
* Core equity earnings are expected to be between $50
million and $70 million in Q2
* Environmental technologies second-quarter segment sales
are expected to be consistent with same period in 2015
* Company expects dow corning realignment to close by June
* Specialty materials second-quarter sales are expected to
increase year over year by a low-single-digit percentage
* For Q1 of 2016, corning reported core sales of $2.17
billion and core earnings per share of $0.28
