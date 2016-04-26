版本:
BRIEF-Polyone corp q1 gaap share of $0.46

April 26 Polyone Corp

* Polyone corp qtrly gaap eps improves 35% to $0.46 versus $0.34 in prior year

* Polyone corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share increased 22% to $0.56 from $0.46 in q1 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $840.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $847.0 million versus $873.1 million

