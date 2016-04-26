BRIEF-Merck KGaA selects Unisys to deliver global end-user IT services

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Unisys Corp
* Merck kgaa selects unisys to deliver global end-user it services to support its growth strategy
* Says has won a new five-year contract to provide merck kgaa with end-user it services for its 48,000 employees worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.