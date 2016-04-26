版本:
BRIEF-Merck KGaA selects Unisys to deliver global end-user IT services

April 26 Unisys Corp

* Merck kgaa selects unisys to deliver global end-user it services to support its growth strategy

* Says has won a new five-year contract to provide merck kgaa with end-user it services for its 48,000 employees worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

