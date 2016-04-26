BRIEF-Sun Communities sees Q2 2016 FFO in range of $0.79-$0.81/shr

April 26 Sun Communities Inc

* Sun communities inc qtrly home sales increased by 40.9 percent as compared to q1 of 2015

* Qtrly funds from operations, excluding certain items was $0.90 per diluted share

* Says company anticipates q2 2016 ffo to be in range of $0.79 to $0.81 per share

* Qtrly same community net operating income increased by 6.4 percent as compared to three months ended march 31, 2015

* Expects a quarterly impact from equity offering of approximately $0.08 per share until capital is deployed

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total portfolio occupancy increased to 95.5 percent at march 31, 2016 from 92.9 percent at march 31, 2015

* Sun communities inc says total home sales were 765 for q1 as compared to 543 homes sold during q1 of 2015