BRIEF-Sun Communities sees Q2 2016 FFO in range of $0.79-$0.81/shr

April 26 Sun Communities Inc
* Sun communities inc qtrly home sales increased by 40.9
percent as compared to q1 of 2015
* Qtrly funds from operations, excluding certain items was
$0.90 per diluted share
* Says company anticipates q2 2016 ffo to be in range of
$0.79 to $0.81 per share
* Qtrly same community net operating income increased by
6.4 percent as compared to three months ended march 31, 2015
* Expects a quarterly impact from equity offering of
approximately $0.08 per share until capital is deployed
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total portfolio occupancy increased to 95.5 percent at
march 31, 2016 from 92.9 percent at march 31, 2015
* Sun communities inc says total home sales were 765 for q1
as compared to 543 homes sold during q1 of 2015
