BRIEF-Waddell & Reed notifies affected employees regarding workforce reduction

April 26 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc
* On April 22, 2016, company notified affected employees
regarding an involuntary separation program to reduce its
workforce
* Affected employees, who represent about 10 pct of co's
workforce, will receive lump sum payment, accelerated vesting of
restricted stock
* ISP and VSO are part of cost cutting efforts to reduce
operating expenses by approximately 10 pct, or $40 million from
annual run-rate
* Expects to record a pre-tax restructuring charge in a
range of approximately $16 - 17 million in Q2 of 2016
* Expects involuntary separation program, voluntary
separation offering "to be substantially implemented" during Q2
2016
Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1reKZfM
)]
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)