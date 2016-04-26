BRIEF-Reynolds American Inc reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.50/shr

April 26 Reynolds American Inc

* Reynolds American Inc qtrly reported EPS: first quarter at $2.49

* Reynolds American Inc qtrly adjusted EPS: first quarter at $0.50

* Reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net sales $2,917 million versus $ 2,057 million last year

* RAI CEO Cameron to remain with company to complete lorillard integration and succession planning

* Total RAI operating companies' cigarette volumes increased 34.2 percent in the first quarter

* Newport manufacturing integration on track for early completion by mid-2016

