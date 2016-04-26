BRIEF-Determine Inc and unit enters financing agreement with Western Alliance Bank

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Determine Inc
* On April 20, 2016, co and unit, Determine Sourcing, Inc., entered amendment to restated financing agreement with Western Alliance Bank
* Says amendment extended the maturity date of the underlying credit facility to April 20, 2018
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.