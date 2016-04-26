版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Active Power files for mixed shelf of up to $38.5 mln - SEC filing

April 26 Active Power Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $38.5 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1NP3LPq )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

